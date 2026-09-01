‘When the time comes, I will speak’ – Kurt on third-term GFA presidential bid

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has refused to reveal whether he will seek a third term in office when the next elections are held in 2027.

The GFA approved an amendment to its statutes allowing presidents to serve for up to three terms.

The amendment was done in 2025 after 114 of the 124 members present at their General Assembly voted in favour.

Kurt took over as GFA president in 2019 following the work of the Normalisation Committee.

He secured a second term in 2023 without facing competition after aspirant George Afriyie was disqualified by the Election Committee.

When asked whether he would contest for a third term, Okraku told 3Sports: “I don't know.”

“We have close to 18 months before an elective General Assembly.

“There is a lot of work to be done. I want to concentrate on my tenure as the President and see how best we can reposition our football.

“When the time comes, I will speak. When the time comes, the football family will speak.

“At the end, I can't never stay here forever and I do not intend to stay here forever. When the time is due, Kurt will fly away.”

Reports have also linked former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew with a potential bid for the GFA presidency.

The next GFA presidential and Executive Council elections are scheduled to take place in 2027.

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