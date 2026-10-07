“Wontumi doesn’t like where he is”– Palgrave Boakye

Spokesperson for incarcerated former Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, says the latter is not happy with where he is.

According to him, contrary to speculation by some people, Wontumi is currently serving his sentence at the Nsawam Prison.

“People still don’t believe Chairman Wontumi is in prison, but the truth is he is there and not happy with where he is,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Dr. Boakye Danquah said Wontumi was taken to prison immediately after all legal processes were completed on the day he was sentenced.

“On the day he was sentenced, he went straight to Nsawam prison after all the processes were completed,” she said.

He explained that he had learnt that prisoners are usually given about a week to put their affairs in order before beginning their sentences.

“However, Wontumi had no grace period, and very soon, he would have served three months in prison,” he said while expressing concern about his continued detention.

“What sent Wontumi to Nsawam was no case,” he said, insisting that his lawyers had filed an appeal against the sentence.

“We have filed an appeal, and by next week, we will go to court,” he added.

Dr. Boakye further noted that he was unhappy about an incident that occurred during the legal vacation.

“During the legal vacation, there was a Zoom hearing, and the judge heard nine cases. Wontumi was the 10th person, but just when it got to his turn, the judge said he was sick and closed,” she said.

Palgrave said she was saddened by Wontumi’s situation and expressed hope that the ongoing legal process would provide an opportunity for the matter to be reviewed.

“I am really sad all this is happening,” she said.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s recent decision to grant presidential pardons to some convicts.

President Mahama announced the clemency as part of a special exercise covering 863 convicted persons nationwide.

The announcement has drawn attention to several high-profile figures who may have been considered, among them Wontumi, whose case is still before the courts.

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