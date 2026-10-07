WPL 2026/27: Ampem Darkoa Ladies to start title defence against Northern Ladies

The Competitions Department has announced the fixtures for the 2026/27 Women's Premier League for the Northern Zone, with defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies facing a stern test in their title defence.

The Zone promises to be more competitive than ever, with traditional giants and ambitious contenders set to clash from Matchday One.

Reigning champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will kick off their title defence with a tough away fixture against Northern Ladies on Matchday One – a fixture that has produced thrilling encounters in recent seasons. On the same day, Fosu Royal Ladies will host Ashanti Ladies, while Supreme Ladies take on FC Savannah and Tamale Super Ladies face Prisons Ladies in a battle of two highly tactical sides.

The early fixtures set the tone for a dramatic season:

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face an immediate test of their credentials. After Northern Ladies on Matchday One, they host Supreme Ladies on Matchday 2, travel to Candy Soccer on Matchday 3, and then face FC Savannah on Matchday 4. The champions will play Dreamz Ladies on Matchday 5 and Ashanti Ladies on Matchday 6 – a run of six games that could define their season.

Matchday One blockbusters The opener also sees Candy Soccer vs Dreamz Ladies and Supreme Ladies vs FC Savannah, while Tamale Super Ladies welcome Prisons Ladies – a clash between two of the best-organised teams in the zone.

Big Rivalries The Northern derby between Northern Ladies and Prisons Ladies comes up on Matchday 3, while the Ashanti Region derby – Fosu Royal Ladies vs Ashanti Ladies – will be on Matchday 10 and Matchday 16. One of the biggest games, Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Prisons Ladies, is scheduled for Matchday 7. The Techiman-based champions have struggled against the highly disciplined Prisons Ladies in recent seasons.

Fosu Royal Ladies vs Dreamz Ladies – The New Rivalry The emerging rivalry between Fosu Royal Ladies and Dreamz Ladies, two sides known for their attacking football and youth development, will light up Matchday 4 and Matchday 13.

Prisons Ladies vs Northern Ladies – Forces Clash The security derby between Prisons Ladies and Northern Ladies on Matchday 3 and Matchday 12 will be a must-watch, while FC Savannah vs Northern Ladies on Matchday 18 could be a final-day decider.

The Final Day Drama The season will end with high stakes on Matchday 18. Fosu Royal Ladies host Ampem Darkoa Ladies in what could be a title decider, Tamale Super Ladies face Ashanti Ladies, Northern Ladies host FC Savannah, and Prisons Ladies take on Dreamz Ladies.

The Northern Zone features 10 teams: Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Candy Soccer, Dreamz Ladies, Fosu Royal Ladies, Ashanti Ladies, Supreme Ladies, FC Savannah, Northern Ladies, Tamale Super Ladies, and Prisons Ladies. Each side will play 18 matches home and away.

With Ampem Darkoa Ladies aiming to retain their crown, and Prisons Ladies, Northern Ladies, FC Savannah, Fosu Royal Ladies and Dreamz Ladies all strengthening, the 2026/27 Northern Zone title race is expected to go down to the wire.

The 2026/27 Women's Premier League is powered by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, with KFC Ghana as the official meal partner.

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