GFA, FIFA hold commercial strategy workshop for women’s football

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with FIFA, has hosted a one-day Commercial Strategy Workshop to boost the commercial viability of Women's Premier League clubs in Ghana.

The event, held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, September 3, 2026, was on the theme 'From the Pitch to Profit: Building a Commercial Future for the Women's Premier League'.

In her opening remarks, Executive Council Member Gifty Oware-Mensah said the leadership of the GFA will continue to invest in women's football to make it the envy of many in Africa and across the globe.

The workshop was attended by the Technical Director of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah; Women's Football Development Head Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong; Director of Coaching Education Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum; representatives of the twenty Women's Premier League clubs; women's football executives from the regional football associations; the media; commercial partners/sponsors of the GFA; football administrators; and other key stakeholders.

The workshop forms part of the ongoing implementation of the FIFA Commercial Strategy framework.

Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Lydia Donkor, was the Special Guest of Honour.

The workshop, the first of its kind in Africa, was spearheaded by Doreen Nabwire, a FIFA Women's Football Technical Expert, and Tomas Melo Correa, a FIFA Technical Expert. Sessions covered digital marketing, building a strong league brand and creating valuable sponsorship opportunities, sponsorship development, content strategy, fan engagement and emerging commercial opportunities.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo touched on content systems for clubs and enforcement. Digital Content expert and journalist Gary Al-Smith led a session on Digital Identity, Fan Data and Commercial Assets, and Digital Matrix for Sponsors.

The engagement aimed to explore practical pathways to enhance the visibility, sustainability and revenue-generating potential of women's football in Ghana.

Former Ghanaian international defender and Oaks Ladies coach Mercy-Tagoe Quarcoo and Black Damsels assistant coach Gifty Ayew Asare were also present.

The initiative underscores the GFA and FIFA's shared commitment to strengthening the commercial foundation of the women's game and ensuring long-term growth both on and off the pitch. Certificates were presented to participants at the end of the workshop.

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