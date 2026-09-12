We won’t be at war with President Mahama; we need to sit up – GFA Communications Director

The Ghana Football Association "will not be at war path with President John Mahama", says the Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum.

These comments follow President Mahama’s wake-up call to the Ghana Football Association to restore the integrity and glory of the sport in the country.

The President raised concerns about the state of Ghana football, including issues surrounding refereeing and match-fixing.

The President also challenged the GFA to rebuild public trust in the domestic game and ensure talent development is realised.

Henry, speaking to Luv FM, said the FA is committed to strengthening the refereeing system while implementing measures to make Ghanaian football vibrant.

“It’s good that he has spotted some anomalies, and once the First Gentleman of the land makes such a claim.

“We just have to sit up and ensure the things we’re already doing we do them better,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.