Football | National

We won’t be at war with President Mahama; we need to sit up – GFA Communications Director

Source: Princeton Wiredu  
  12 September 2026 1:15pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Football Association "will not be at war path with President John Mahama", says the Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum.

These comments follow President Mahama’s wake-up call to the Ghana Football Association to restore the integrity and glory of the sport in the country.

The President raised concerns about the state of Ghana football, including issues surrounding refereeing and match-fixing.

The President also challenged the GFA to rebuild public trust in the domestic game and ensure talent development is realised.

Henry, speaking to Luv FM, said the FA is committed to strengthening the refereeing system while implementing measures to make Ghanaian football vibrant.

“It’s good that he has spotted some anomalies, and once the First Gentleman of the land makes such a claim.

“We just have to sit up and ensure the things we’re already doing we do them better,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group