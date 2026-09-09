From Kumasi to the world: Mirakilouz Beatz’s rise in music production

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian music producer Agyei Mensah Miracle, professionally known as Mirakilouz Beatz, is carving out a growing presence in Ghana's music industry while pursuing ambitions that extend beyond music production.
Based in Kumasi, the producer has spent nearly a decade developing his craft, working across different sounds and collaborating with artistes from Ghana and other parts of Africa.
His production credits include work associated with artistes such as Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, King Paluta, Lasmid, Kweku DMC, O'Kenneth, Cubana Chief Priest and Spyki, adding to a growing portfolio as he continues to establish himself within the industry.
For Mirakilouz Beatz, however, producing music represents only one aspect of his involvement in the business.
He also works as an A&R at Tieme Music Distribution, where his responsibilities include identifying emerging talent, supporting artistes and helping independent musicians navigate the opportunities and challenges of the modern music industry.
The role has broadened his perspective beyond the studio, giving him an opportunity to contribute to artist development and the wider music business.
As African music continues to attract audiences and industry investment globally, Mirakilouz Beatz is also looking beyond individual production credits. He is working towards building a major African music production brand while exploring digital platforms that could create additional opportunities for artistes and music professionals.
Mentorship is another area of interest for the producer, who hopes to support and develop younger music producers entering the industry.
His career reflects a changing landscape within Ghana's music business, where producers are increasingly expanding their roles beyond creating records to become talent developers, entrepreneurs and music executives.
With close to a decade of experience and an expanding body of work, Mirakilouz Beatz is positioning himself for a broader role in Ghana's creative economy, while continuing to build from his roots in Kumasi toward opportunities across Africa and the global music market.
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