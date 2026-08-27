Ghana Immigration Service intensifies education on exploitation, abuse and trafficking in Aflao 

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has intensified public education on gender-based violence (GBV), sexual exploitation, abuse, harassment and human trafficking among migrants and border communities in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the National Population Council (NPC), formed part of a stakeholder engagement and capacity-building programme dubbed: “Capacity Building and Awareness Creation among Migrants through Infotainment.”

The programme brought together representatives of the Border Security Council, migrants, members of the Zongo community, transport and motor operators, religious leaders, the Aflao Traditional Council, the Cross-Border Traders Association, Assembly Members and the media.

As part of the engagement, organisers used storytelling and drama to depict situations involving harassment, exploitation and abuse, providing participants with an interactive and practical approach to discussing protection-related concerns.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Mark Asamoah-Boakye, Aflao Sector Commander, said Aflao's strategic position as a border town created both opportunities and vulnerabilities due to the constant movement of traders, travellers, migrants and families.

He said the movement of people across the border exposed vulnerable groups, particularly women, children and migrants, to risks of gender-based violence, sexual exploitation, abuse and human trafficking.

DCOI Asamoah-Boakye noted that border security extended beyond checking passports and monitoring the movement of people and goods.

“Border security is not only about the movement of goods and checking passports; it is fundamentally about the safety and dignity of people,” he said.

He said the GIS had a responsibility to protect vulnerable persons, prevent trafficking and exploitation, identify potential victims, and refer cases to the appropriate authorities and institutions for support.

The Sector Commander stressed that the fight against GBV, sexual exploitation, abuse, harassment and human trafficking required the collective efforts of all stakeholders and not security agencies alone.

He, therefore, called for the active involvement of families, traditional authorities, transport unions, religious leaders, community members, civil society organisations, the media, victims, and survivors.

DCOI Asamoah-Boakye explained that the use of infotainment was a deliberate strategy aimed at reaching communities through storytelling, dialogue, and active participation rather than relying solely on lectures.

He urged Gender and Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH) focal persons to share the knowledge acquired with their workplaces and communities and serve as first points of contact for persons experiencing distress.

The Sector Commander said victims and survivors must be treated with confidentiality, respect, and compassion and supported through appropriate reporting and referral mechanisms.

He also encouraged GIS officers to speak up against exploitation, abuse and harassment within the Service.

According to him, the GIS had established a Safe Voice Platform to protect confidentiality and enable officers to report exploitation and related concerns without fear of victimisation or reprisal.

DCOI Asamoah-Boakye disclosed that the Aflao Sector Command had recently secured the conviction of a trafficker, popularly known as Adebayo, who was found guilty on six counts and sentenced to five years' imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently.

He said the conviction demonstrated the Service's commitment to pursuing trafficking cases through the legal process and ensuring that perpetrators were brought to justice.

The Sector Commander, however, noted that prosecution alone was not enough, stressing that prevention through continuous public education, early identification of vulnerabilities and reporting of suspected cases remained crucial.

He said the Community Prevention Forum offered members of the public a direct avenue to report suspected cases of violence, exploitation, abuse and trafficking to GIS officers.

DCOI Asamoah-Boakye added that the Aflao Sector Command's community-engagement model of border policing had contributed to reducing the influx of destitute persons, including children vulnerable to exploitation and trafficking.

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Vida Kpogo, Focal Person at the Gender Unit of the GIS Headquarters, who represented Chief Superintendent Evelyn Danquah, said the programme was designed to equip participants with the understanding, confidence and sense of responsibility required to make meaningful contributions in their communities and workplaces.

She said GBV, sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, as well as sex trafficking, had devastating consequences for individuals, families, institutions and communities.

DSI Kpogo said preventing such abuses required more than policies and procedures and called for greater awareness, vigilance, accountability and a willingness to speak up against wrongdoing.

She urged participants to see themselves as ambassadors and focal persons responsible for sharing the knowledge gained with their families, workplaces, religious centres, markets, and communities.

“As focal persons, we serve as a bridge between our institutions, officers and the systems established to prevent and respond to these concerns,” she said.

DSI Kpogo said focal persons must help create awareness on GBV, sexual exploitation, abuse, harassment and sex trafficking while ensuring that people understood their rights, responsibilities and available reporting mechanisms.

She encouraged them to promote safe environments where people could report concerns and seek support without fear of intimidation, retaliation, or stigma.

DSI Kpogo further stressed the need for complaints and disclosures to be handled with confidentiality, sensitivity and professionalism, using a survivor-centred approach and established reporting and referral procedures.

She also called on participants to challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours and promote dignity, fairness and respect in their interactions with others.

Participants commended the organisers for using drama and storytelling to deliver the awareness messages, describing the approach as engaging, practical and easier to understand than conventional lecture-based programmes.

They also praised the Aflao Sector Command of the GIS for consistently involving community stakeholders in its awareness and engagement activities, noting that such collaboration was vital in addressing protection concerns within border communities.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts by the GIS and its partners to strengthen awareness among migrants and other stakeholders and promote collaboration in addressing protection-related concerns within border communities.

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