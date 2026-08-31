GIS launches operation on anti-human trafficking and exploitative street begging

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has launched a decisive intelligence-led anti-human trafficking operation to rescue victims and dismantle exploitative street begging networks across the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

A statement issued by Maud Anima Quainoo, Deputy Commissioner of Ghana Immigration Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the operation targeted criminal syndicates using organized begging as a cover to traffic and control vulnerable foreign nationals, particularly women and children.

The operation targeted key hotspots across Accra including; Abossey Okai, Sabon Zongo, Madina Zongo Junction, Madina, Ashaiman, and Tema as well as major areas within the Kumasi Metropolis, namely Asawase, Alabar, Akwatia Line, Dagomba Line, Sabon Zongo, Airport Junction, and Aboabo.

It said Officers apprehended more than 1,000 West African nationals engaged in illicit activities, along with several Ghanaians suspected of involvement in exploitative begging networks as local agents.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of 1,055 persons, comprising 662 children, 145 men, and 248 women.

“The significant number of minors rescued highlights serious concerns regarding child vulnerability within these exploitative systems.

“This trend reflects a growing pattern of child trafficking for forced begging on Ghanaian streets”.

The statement said a Nigerien woman who was apprehended during the swoop reported feeling unwell.

“The dedicated medical team assigned to the operation examined her and discovered she was in labour. She was subsequently transferred to a nearby medical facility, where she delivered a baby girl. She remains under medical observation and is receiving appropriate care”.

The statement said all rescued individuals had been transferred to a designated holding centre for profiling and immigration processing in line with established protocols.

“ The Service is collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to ensure that victims, especially children, receive appropriate care, protection, and support throughout the removal process”.

The operation follows previous major enforcement actions and demonstrates the sustained commitment of the GIS to combating human trafficking, upholding immigration law, and safeguarding the dignity and rights of all persons within the borders of Ghana.

According to the statement the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI) Samuel Basintale Amadu urged the public to refrain from giving alms directly to migrant beggars, especially children.

“Removing financial incentives reduces the profitability of organized begging and discourages traffickers from exploiting vulnerable persons on the streets.

“Members of the public who wish to support vulnerable individuals are encouraged to channel their donations through the Department of Social Welfare, recognized children’s homes, credible NGOs, or other authorized charitable organizations.

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