House of Hope receives clothing donation for human trafficking survivors

Engage Now Africa’s House of Hope Transitional Shelter has received a donation of slightly used clothing from Abuse Relief Corps to support survivors under its care.

The donation, which followed a referral from the Ghana Immigration Service’s Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons Unit, comprises approximately 70 per cent female clothing and 30 per cent male clothing.

According to Esther Borman, a representative of Abuse Relief Corps, House of Hope was selected as the beneficiary because of its proactive and impactful work in supporting vulnerable individuals and survivors of human trafficking and exploitation.

She said although there were several shelters that could have benefited from the donation, the organisation’s commitment and dedication to survivor care made House of Hope the preferred recipient.

The items were officially received by the Director of Engage Now Africa’s House of Hope, Mr Afasi Komla, who expressed appreciation to Abuse Relief Corps for its generosity.

He assured the donors that the clothing would be distributed to survivors who needed them most.

Chief Superintendent Alberta also urged the team to ensure that the donated items were properly utilised for the benefit of the survivors.

She commended the organisation for its dedication and hard work in supporting vulnerable individuals and survivors, and encouraged the team to sustain its efforts.

As part of the visit, Ms Borman interacted with four survivors at House of Hope, providing her with an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the impact of survivor-centred support and rehabilitation.

Engage Now Africa’s House of Hope remains committed to providing safe housing, care and support to victims of human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

The organisation said partnerships such as the one with Abuse Relief Corps were critical to restoring dignity, rebuilding hope and creating brighter futures for survivors.

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