Over 1,200 human trafficking victims rescued in Ghana in 2025

More than 1,200 victims of human trafficking were rescued in Ghana in 2025, according to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, underscoring the scale of a crime authorities say remains a major challenge despite increased enforcement efforts.

The unit's latest figures show that 127 human trafficking cases were recorded during the year. Of these, 19 cases were prosecuted, resulting in eight convictions.

Data from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also indicates that 1,089 victims received comprehensive trauma-informed care in 2024, while the Anti-Human Trafficking Secretariat recorded 874 rescued victims receiving care and protection services during the same period.

Government law enforcement data further shows that between 2023 and 2024, the Ghana Police Service, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Immigration Service investigated 382 trafficking cases, leading to 79 prosecutions and 54 convictions.

Despite these gains, the government said trafficking remains a significant concern, with authorities increasingly dealing with cases involving child trafficking, forced labour, sexual exploitation and more sophisticated recruitment methods.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department said the figures reflect the increasing sophistication of human trafficking and the need for stronger enforcement.

“Ghana has made significant progress, but the fight is far from over. Traffickers are no longer relying only on physical recruitment. They are using social media, smartphones, digital platforms, and encrypted messaging services to identify, recruit, and exploit victims across borders.

Fake job opportunities, scholarships, educational programmes, entertainment careers, domestic work, and travel opportunities are increasingly used as baits. The police service also cannot fight human trafficking alone,” she said.

The government of Ghana has, however, acknowledged the need for stronger coordination and validation of trafficking data across state institutions to improve policy decisions and strengthen the national response.

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