Beyond the F9 Barrier: Why Ghana needs a Universal Secondary Education Transition and Remediation Programme

Education systems are ultimately judged not only by their ability to identify excellence but, more importantly, by how effectively they prevent disadvantage from becoming destiny.

Across the world, the transition from basic to secondary education remains one of the most consequential points in a child’s educational journey. While access to schooling has expanded considerably, millions of young people continue to fall through institutional cracks at transition points. UNESCO estimates that 251 million children and young people remain out of school globally, while secondary completion remains a major challenge, particularly in low-income countries and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The challenge is particularly acute in Africa, where rapid population growth, unequal access to qualified teachers, poverty, inadequate infrastructure and disparities between urban and deprived communities continue to shape educational outcomes. The emerging continental policy consensus is therefore shifting beyond mere enrolment towards equitable learning, skills development and seamless educational transitions. UNESCO, UNICEF and the African Union have emphasised the need for African education systems to become more equitable, responsive and capable of ensuring that vulnerable learners develop the competencies needed to participate meaningfully in society and the economy.

It is against this broader global and continental context that Ghana’s current debate over the use of an F9 grade as a barrier to Senior High School admission must be understood.

The Ghanaian Transition Challenge

Ghana has made remarkable progress in expanding access to secondary education through the Free Senior High School policy. However, access remains complicated by the distinction between automatic placement, self-placement and outright disqualification from qualification requirements.

Available placement data demonstrate that significant numbers of candidates have historically not been automatically matched with their preferred schools, although many were eligible for self-placement:

BECE Year Qualified Candidates Automatically Placed Not Automatically Matched/Eligible for Self-Placement 2021 555,353 367,811 187,542 2022 538,399 372,780 165,619 2024 553,155 447,698 104,918 2025 590,309 483,800 107,509

The figures require careful interpretation. Not being automatically placed does not necessarily mean exclusion from secondary education, since qualified candidates may proceed through the self-placement system. In 2021, for instance, 555,353 candidates qualified, with 187,542 required to use self-placement. Similarly, in 2022, 165,619 qualified candidates were directed to self-placement after failing to match with their initial choices. In 2024, 553,155 candidates qualified for placement, with 447,698 automatically placed and 104,918 not initially matched to their preferred choices. By 2025, 590,309 out of 603,328 candidates qualified, while 107,509 qualified candidates were not automatically matched with their original selections.

The 2026 controversy, however, introduces a more fundamental policy concern. Reports indicate that approximately 55,000 candidates did not qualify for placement principally because they obtained an F9 in either English Language or Mathematics. This moves the debate beyond competition for limited spaces to a deeper question: Should a child who completes nine years of basic education be denied progression to secondary education because of performance in a terminal examination?

Standards Versus Access: A False Policy Dichotomy

The debate should not be framed as a choice between academic standards and universal access. Ghana needs both. English and Mathematics are foundational competencies, and policymakers cannot ignore genuine learning deficiencies. However, exclusion is not necessarily an educational solution to poor learning outcomes. Indeed, it may deepen existing inequalities.

A child from a well-resourced school with qualified teachers, textbooks, functional classrooms and strong parental support enters the BECE from a fundamentally different starting point from another child in a deprived community experiencing teacher shortages and inadequate learning materials. F9 outcomes are disproportionately associated with deprived regions and communities where systemic constraints may undermine learning opportunities. The critical policy question, therefore, is whether the education system should punish learners for deficiencies that may have accumulated through years of unequal educational conditions. The BECE does not create learning deficiencies; it merely reveals deficiencies that may have gone undetected or unresolved throughout a child’s educational journey.

From Exclusion to Intervention

Simply abolishing the F9 barrier without a complementary intervention mechanism would, however, be equally problematic. Admitting learners into SHS without addressing severe literacy and numeracy gaps may simply transfer the learning crisis from Junior High School to Senior High School.

Ghana therefore requires a more comprehensive solution: a Universal Secondary Education Transition and Remediation Programme (USETRP). The programme should rest on four interconnected pillars.

First, guaranteed transition: Every child completing basic education should have access to a recognised post-basic pathway, that is, SHS, technical education, TVET or an accredited skills development programme. No child should be left outside education merely because of a BECE grade.

Second, compulsory remediation: Learners entering secondary education with significant deficiencies in English or Mathematics should undergo structured diagnostic assessment and targeted support through remedial classes, holiday learning programmes and supplementary instruction.

Third, early identification: Schools must stop waiting until BECE results to discover learning difficulties. Diagnostic assessments should identify struggling learners at the primary and JHS levels, followed by individual learner improvement plans.

Fourth, institutional accountability: Persistent poor performance must trigger investigations into learning conditions, including teacher availability, instructional quality, infrastructure and learning resources. Educational accountability should not rest exclusively on the child.

A Second Chance as Educational Justice

The proposed programme offers Ghana an opportunity to redefine the meaning of educational progression. An F9 should not be treated as a permanent verdict on a child’s intellectual potential. Rather, it should function as an early warning signal requiring additional intervention. The objective of education should not merely be to classify children into those who passed and those who failed. Its higher purpose is to develop human potential, particularly among those whose circumstances have placed them at a disadvantage.

Conclusion

Ghana’s aspiration towards universal secondary education cannot coexist comfortably with policies that permit thousands of basic school graduates to become educationally stranded. Yet universal access must equally not become a euphemism for ignoring learning deficiencies. The policy imperative, therefore, is neither indiscriminate promotion nor exclusion. It is the deliberate integration of access, remediation and accountability.

The proposed Universal Secondary Education Transition and Remediation Programme (USETRP) offers such a middle ground. It guarantees every basic school completer a pathway, identifies learning gaps early, provides structured remediation and holds institutions accountable for unequal learning conditions.

Ultimately, an F9 should trigger intervention, not exclusion. A truly equitable education system does not merely identify those who fall behind; it builds bridges that enable them to catch up. For Ghana, the future of educational justice may depend on replacing barriers with bridges—and ensuring that no child’s future is permanently determined by the point at which the system failed to support them.

Al-Hassan Kodwo Baidoo

President, Centre for Education Leadership, Policy and Innovation Africa (CELPI-Africa).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.