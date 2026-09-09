GPL 2026/27: Debibi United coach Nii-Armah apologises over ‘racist’ comments

Debibi United head coach Isaac Nii-Armah has apologised for his “racist” remarks about Asante Kotoko tactician Eric Tinkler.

Nii-Armah had boasted about his unassailable record against “white coaches” after his side’s 2-2 draw with the Porcupines, who are managed by the South African gaffer.

“If my statement is being seen as ‘racist’, then I apologise.

“I was just expressing [myself]. People should be looking at the positive aspect. Why don’t we appreciate what we the coaches are doing?” he told Max FM.

Kotoko took the lead through Yakubu Dogo after 15 minutes, but Debibi United fought back in the second half to turn the game around.

Richard Owusu scored twice to put the home side 2-1 ahead before Hubert Gyau restored parity for Kotoko in the 79th minute.

Following the stalemate, Debibi United sit sixth on the table as they prepare for their next challenge against Swedru All Blacks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.