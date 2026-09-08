Sabalenka fights back to keep US Open defence alive

Aryna Sabalenka thought she had lost her US Open crown before leaving herself "speechless" as she battled back to beat Linda Noskova in three sets and advance to the semi-finals.

Taken to a deciding set for the first time in this year's tournament, the two-time defending champion trailed 4-2 in the third set and later 2-0 in the tie-break before recovering to close out a 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (10-7) win.

It was the 28-year-old's 19th consecutive win at the tournament, having not tasted defeat since the 2023 final, while she becomes the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach six successive semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Victory also ensures she clings on to her world number one ranking, though she will be overtaken at the top regardless if Elena Rybakina beats Zheng Qinwen on Wednesday.

Asked if she would be happy if she retained her US Open title but Rybakina replaced her at the head of the standings, Sabalenka said: "I'll be more than happy. Three-peat - sounds great.

"I'm just super happy that I put myself in the position where I have chance to go for the three-peat, even though I'm still far away from that."

Sabalenka will continue her bid to reach a fourth consecutive US Open final against Jessica Pegula, after the American third seed pulled off an impressive fightback of her own to defeat compatriot Emma Navarro 3-6 6-4 6-3.

The Belarusian has a history of letting her emotions get the better of her, most recently in her quarter-final defeat from a set up at the French Open.

But as in her previous match against Taylor Townsend, when she had her serve broken four times and trailed 3-1 in the second set, Sabalenka showed impressive composure to emerge victorious against Wimbledon champion Noskova.

"I'm speechless right now. I was pushing to the limit in this match, especially in the third set," said Sabalenka.

"I honestly thought that that's it, the match is over, but probably that's what helped me to feel loose and go after my shots."

Sabalenka began the match in cruise control, breaking in sixth seed Noskova's opening service game and racing into a 5-2 lead, before being broken as she served for the set.

Although she dominated the subsequent tie-break, the double fault she hit in her last service game – one of four in the match – would prove a feature of her performance, as would her failure to convert break points.

She wasted three early in the second set before conceding a break in the sixth game with a double fault at 30-40 as Noskova forced a decider.

After hitting two more double faults to be broken for a third time, she looked down and out after Noskova held to love for a 4-2 lead, but won the next three games to turn the match around.

She then won the tie-break - for a 10th successive time at the US Open - to complete her comeback, sealing the victory with a nerveless second-serve ace.

This was only Sabalenka's second quarter-final victory since March, with the top seed unable to replicate her early season hard-court success – which included titles in Brisbane, Indian Wells and Miami – on the clay or grass.

She suffered last-16 exits in Toronto and Cincinnati in the build-up to the US Open, but has rediscovered something approaching her best form.

For Noskova, this defeat, during which she hit more winners, fewer unforced errors, and saved seven of her nine break points, ends a run of 11 consecutive singles wins at Grand Slams.

Pegula beats 'demons' to set up Sabalenka showdown

Jessica Pegula can become world number one but must win the US Open and hope Elena Rybakina does not reach the semi-finals

Pegula's frustration was clear as she grappled with 26th seed Navarro and her own inconsistency, before eventually plotting her way to a third consecutive semi-final at her home slam.

Finishing as runner-up in New York to Sabalenka two years ago remains the closest the 32-year-old has come to capturing a major title.

Pegula's run was again ended by Sabalenka 12 months ago, at the same stage they will meet in 2026 after both survived tests that appeared as emotionally exhausting as they were physically.

The American number one roared with relief after withstanding the last of 24 break points to serve out victory after two hours and 21 minutes, which also keeps alive her hopes of becoming world number one.

Pegula, who also reached the Australian Open final in January, lost two of her opening three service games in a slow start but was much improved to take a must-win second set.

Both players struggled for rhythm in a tense decider but, after breaking back to level at 2-2, Pegula escaped two more break points before landing what proved to be the decisive blow in the sixth game.

"I was fighting a lot of demons out there today," Pegula told the crowd.

But no WTA player has claimed as many comeback wins (48) and three-set wins (90) since the start of the decade, which will only boost her belief.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.