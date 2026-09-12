American Shelton to face Zverev in US Open final

Ben Shelton powered his way into the US Open final with an impressive four-set win over Frances Tiafoe in an epic all-American semi-final.

Both players were bidding to reach their first Grand Slam final and put on a show for a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with eighth seed Shelton coming from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5.

Neither American was overawed by the occasion and they lived up to their reputations as dazzling shot-makers but, after three hours and 17 minutes, it was Shelton who won through.

The 23-year-old will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's showpiece after the top seed beat unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (8-6) to reach a third Grand Slam final in a row and continue his bid for a second major of the year.

Shelton becomes the first black American male player to reach the US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972, and the first black male player to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was beaten in the 2008 Australian Open final.

He is aiming to become the first American male player to lift the US Open singles title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Asked about the weight of history on his shoulders before Sunday's showpiece, Shelton said: "It's a lot of emotion. My mum and dad sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today.

"My dad lost his mum earlier this year. She's the reason he was able to play tennis.

"Without her there's no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her."

Shelton, who is close friends with Tiafoe off the court, said it was extra special to face him at Flushing Meadows.

"Frances is like a big brother to me, every time that we get to take to this court together and play each other is super special," said Shelton, who also paid tribute to those affected by the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago in his on-court interview.

"This is both of our favourite tournaments, our favourite court in the world, and to be able to light it up in front of you guys [the crowd] is the best feeling there is."

After losing his previous two major semi-finals, Shelton can now look forward to his maiden final and will aim to end a 23-year wait for an American winner in the men's singles of a Grand Slam.

Since Roddick's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 - 11 months after Shelton was born - an American man has only reached a Grand Slam final on six previous occasions, most recently Taylor Fritz two years ago in New York.

To end the drought and emulate Roddick will require another first of Shelton as he has lost all five previous meetings with Zverev, but with the confidence gained from this run and the backing of a partisan crowd, there is a chance to make history.

"I'm going to need you guys on Sunday to bring the energy," Shelton added.

"I'm going to leave it all on the court and I hope you guys come and back me. Let's do this for the USA."

How an all-American epic unfolded

In the evening session, with a star-studded crowd watching on, it was over to Shelton and Tiafoe to provide the entertainment - and they did not disappoint.

The pair combined for 74 winners, with 47 coming from the racquet of Shelton, who also sent down 20 aces as he backed up a stunning quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz with another memorable showing.

He won 77% points behind his first serve, while successfully targeting the second serve of Tiafoe, winning 62% of points when he opponent failed to land a first serve.

Shelton signalled his intent with an ace hammered down the T to start the match as the pair went at each other from the outset.

While an early break-point chance passed Tiafoe by, the 11th seed continued to threaten the Shelton serve and, aided by a double fault, broke for 5-4 before serving out the set.

Shelton wasted no time in mounting his comeback in the second, though, as he lasered a forehand down the line to break to love for a 2-0 lead.

Although Tiafoe broke back immediately, Shelton remained in the ascendancy and the pressure told as he broke to lead 5-3 before seeing out the set.

The third set included a number of scintillating rallies, Tiafoe coming out on top after 31 shots back and forth to stave off a break point - only for his opponent to hit a winner at the end of a 28-shot rally to break a couple of games later.

Shelton broke again at the end of a gruelling 15-minute game to take a two-sets-to-one lead.

The chance to regroup and take a breather between sets resulted in a refreshed Tiafoe mounting an early attack in the fourth, but he failed to convert two break points in the opening game, Shelton got his chance at 6-5 and brought up three match points.

Shelton netted on the first of them, but that was the last shot he played as a Tiafoe double fault gave a thrilling contest a rather tame end.

Zverev through to third Grand Slam final in a row

Alexander Zverev is into his second US Open final, after losing to Dominic Thiem in 2020

Germany's Zverev ended his long wait for a Grand Slam title with his French Open triumph in June and the 29-year-old reached the Wimbledon final in July, losing in four sets to world number one Jannik Sinner.

With Sinner and defending US Open champion Alcaraz suffering with injuries this year, Zverev has found a consistency that has allowed him to reach all four Grand Slam semi-finals.

He started off the tournament slowly, being taken to five sets in his opening two matches, but has not dropped a set since.

Zverev faced brief moments of pressure against world number 50 Khachanov, saving two set points in the third set, but otherwise remained in control.

"After the second round, at about 3am I was sitting with my team in the locker room and we were laughing at how bad I was playing," Zverev said.

"That sense of humour helped me. I obviously have improved a bit otherwise I would not be in the US Open final."

Zverev broke Khachanov to go 5-3 up before serving out the opener.

Khachanov fought back after going a break down early in the second set and forced a tie-break, saving set point with a magnificent backhand to polish off a 22-shot rally.

In a pivotal point of the match, it was Zverev who took the initiative to earn another set point, converting it as he outlasted Khachanov in a draining rally with some magnificent defence from the baseline.

It was Khachanov who settled quickest in the third-set tie-break, creating two set points - both of which were saved by Zverev.

From there the top seed never looked back, ultimately clinching victory as Khachanov put a forehand long.

Zverev will play in his second US Open final six years after his first - a five-set defeat by Dominic Thiem in 2020.

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