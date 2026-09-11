Sabalenka storms past Pegula to reach US Open final

WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka is a three-time major singles champion

Aryna Sabalenka's march towards a third successive US Open title continued as she powered past home hope Jessica Pegula in an impressive display to reach the final in New York.

The Belarusian overcame some early frustration and raised her level when it mattered most to secure a 7-5 6-2 victory and a 20th successive win at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka will surrender her world number one ranking on Monday but victory over Pegula kept alive her hopes of ending the year with a Grand Slam title.

"I was so desperate to win, I wanted it badly," said Sabalenka, who has now reached four US Open finals in a row.

"No complaints, I am super happy to pull out such good tennis."

She will face either Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, who will replace her at the top of the world rankings, or American fourth seed Coco Gauff in Saturday's showpiece.

For 32-year-old Pegula - the only semi-finalist without a Grand Slam title - it is yet another US Open defeat by long-time rival Sabalenka.

The Belarusian denied third seed Pegula a maiden major in the 2024 final, while she also got the better of her in last year's semi-finals - although Pegula had won their most recent meeting in June's Berlin Open.

"Last time I played against Jessica, it was almost impossible for me to get the win so I am super happy to play such tennis, in front of you all," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win three successive US Open women's singles titles. Only Williams and Chris Evert have achieved that feat in the Open era.

Sabalenka has not tasted defeat in New York since losing the 2023 final to Gauff, but there were doubts over her title defence following a poor run-up to the tournament.

After a strong start to the season that saw her win the 'Sunshine Double' at Indian Wells and Miami in March, Sabalenka suffered a quarter-final defeat at Roland Garros before a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.

However, she has found her form again, dropping just one set en route to the final.

In a tense opening first set, Sabalenka bristled with frustration early on as unforced errors crept into her game while Pegula settled quickly and struck the ball cleanly.

But eventually the four-time major singles winner found her rhythm and, after striking decisively at 6-5 to take the first set, she cranked up the power.

Pegula looked helpless as Sabelanka raced through the second set, with the Belarusian pounding 29 winners to her 12.

The victory sees Sabalenka break the Open era record for the most Grand Slam hard-court finals in a row, with the 28-year-old reaching every major final on her favoured surface since the 2023 Australian Open.

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