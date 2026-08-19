Ghana’s anti-corruption gains fail to reduce corruption risks – GACC

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s progress in the fight against corruption in 2025 has yet to translate into a decisive reduction in corruption risks, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has said.
According to the GACC’s State of Corruption Report 2025, the country recorded improvements in corruption investigations, public sensitisation, capacity building and asset recovery during the year.
However, the report warns that these gains have not resulted in a significant shift in public perceptions or substantially strengthened Ghana’s governance systems.
“Ghana’s governance systems remain vulnerable, and corruption continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of existing controls,” the report states.
The GACC notes that although key accountability institutions actively deployed their mandates through investigations, prosecutions, audits and asset recovery, persistent gaps in enforcement and implementation continue to undermine public confidence.
It further identifies stalled legislative reforms, inadequate funding and weaknesses in political will as major constraints to the effectiveness of the country’s anti-corruption architecture.
The coalition is therefore calling for accelerated reforms, adequate and sustainable funding for accountability institutions, fair and consistent enforcement of anti-corruption laws, and stronger collaboration between state and non-state actors.
The report concludes that Ghana’s anti-corruption institutions remain active, but stronger systemic action is required to turn the progress recorded into meaningful and lasting reductions in corruption risks.
Below is the full report.
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