Techiman MCE residence abandoned since 2017; Regional Minister sets December deadline

The official residence of the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has remained unoccupied since 2017 despite substantial public funds reportedly spent on its renovation.

The situation has attracted the attention of the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, who has directed the current MCE to move into the facility by the end of December.

Mr Owusu Antwi issued the directive after inspecting the residence during his tour of government projects in the Techiman Municipality.

He expressed concern that a facility intended to serve as the official residence of the President’s representative in the municipality had been left unused for nearly a decade.

According to the Minister, successive MCEs have lived outside the official residence since 2017, with renovation works cited as the reason for the continued non-use of the facility.

He said the arrangement had not only exposed the MCEs to unnecessary risks but had also resulted in avoidable expenditure by the Municipal Assembly and the state.

Minister demands end to accommodation costs

Mr Owusu Antwi said it was unacceptable for the state to continue incurring accommodation costs for MCEs when an official residence was available.

“We have to make good use of our resources,” he said. “I have instructed the MCE to make sure he moves into the residence by the close of the year. I will be back in December to check.”

The Minister also expressed concern about the condition of the building, which is reportedly showing signs of deterioration despite the renovation works undertaken.

He warned that allowing the facility to remain unused could lead to further deterioration and increase the cost of future repairs.

For years, successive MCEs in Techiman have reportedly relied on private accommodation or hotels, with the Municipal Assembly bearing the associated costs.

The situation has raised concerns about the monitoring and management of public projects, particularly the failure to put a publicly funded facility to use after renovation.

The Regional Minister has therefore set December as the deadline for the current MCE to relocate to the official residence, with Mr Owusu Antwi indicating that he will return to assess compliance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.