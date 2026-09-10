Yemen’s Houthis reportedly seize strategic Red Sea port of Mokha

Audio By Carbonatix
Yemen's Houthi movement has seized the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha from Saudi-backed pro-government forces, military sources say.
The capture of Mokha would bring the Iran-backed group closer to controlling the Bab al-Mandab strait, a key shipping route about 75km (46 miles) to the south that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.
Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and thousands displaced since the Houthis launched an offensive in the south-western coastal region a week ago.
At the same time, there has been a significant escalation in the Houthis' conflict with neighbouring Saudi Arabia that has contributed to a surge in global oil prices.
On Tuesday, the Houthis launched dozens of drones and missiles at southern Saudi Arabia, injuring 73 civilians and causing fires at several oil facilities that led to a temporary halt in operations, according to Saudi authorities.
The Houthis said they were retaliating for dozens of Saudi air strikes on their territory in north-western Yemen in recent days, including one on a prison in the town of Hazm in Jawf province that local officials said killed at least 23 civilians.
A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states has backed Yemen's government against the Houthis in the country's devastating civil war for more than a decade.
A four-year-old informal ceasefire began to unravel in July, when the Houthis announced a "maritime embargo" against Saudi Arabia and began missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.
The Houthis said they were retaliating for a Saudi blockade of ports and airports in their territory, as well as an air strike on Sanaa airport that they blamed on the kingdom.
The Red Sea has become crucial for Saudi Arabia's oil exports since the start of the US and Israel's war with Iran, which has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.
Latest Stories
-
More women attempt suicide, but men die by suicide more often – National Suicide Analysis Report
15 minutes
-
Three Ghanaian students launch e-commerce platform, Panta, to support small businesses
23 minutes
-
KMA passes by-law requiring Metropolitan Chief Executives to occupy official residence
25 minutes
-
Zoomlion rolls out disinfection, disinfestation exercise across Volta Region
34 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices
44 minutes
-
$260 e-Visa fee could make Ghana less competitive – GHATOF
49 minutes
-
New Supreme Court justices pledge fairness, impartiality and fidelity to Constitution
53 minutes
-
Mahama urges Supreme Court to communicate decisions with ‘extreme clarity’
56 minutes
-
Techiman MCE residence abandoned since 2017; Regional Minister sets December deadline
57 minutes
-
Eni, Vitol sign MoUs with Ghana for two offshore blocks in Tano Basin
57 minutes
-
Accra residents urged to report open waste burning
1 hour
-
Mahama tasks new Supreme Court justices to make justice more accessible
1 hour
-
African health manufacturers meet in Addis Ababa for AHMTEC 2026, focus shifts from building capacity to commercial scale
1 hour
-
Court delays can amount to denial of justice – Mahama
1 hour
-
NPP approves proxy voting for October 3 national officers elections
2 hours