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New Supreme Court justices pledge fairness, impartiality and fidelity to Constitution

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  10 September 2026 6:28pm
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The three newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices have pledged to discharge their judicial responsibilities with fairness, impartiality and fidelity to the Constitution.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues at their swearing-in ceremony, Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah said the new Justices recognise judicial office as a sacred public trust.

“We will hear every case with fairness and impartiality; we will decide according to law; we will act with courage and integrity; and we will remain faithful to the Constitution and to the oaths we have sworn,” she said.

She said the Justices would not allow personal preferences to influence their interpretation or application of the law.

“We are called not to bend the law to personal preference but to interpret and apply it faithfully, impartially, and courageously,” Justice Bernasko-Essah stated.

She further pledged that the Justices would remain independent enough to decide according to law, particularly when faced with difficult decisions.

The three Justices also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing them, as well as to the Judicial Council, Council of State and Parliament for their respective roles in the appointment process.

They also acknowledged their families, friends, colleagues and mentors for the support and sacrifices that helped them reach the Supreme Court.

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