New Supreme Court justices pledge fairness, impartiality and fidelity to Constitution

Audio By Carbonatix
The three newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices have pledged to discharge their judicial responsibilities with fairness, impartiality and fidelity to the Constitution.
Speaking on behalf of her colleagues at their swearing-in ceremony, Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah said the new Justices recognise judicial office as a sacred public trust.
“We will hear every case with fairness and impartiality; we will decide according to law; we will act with courage and integrity; and we will remain faithful to the Constitution and to the oaths we have sworn,” she said.
She said the Justices would not allow personal preferences to influence their interpretation or application of the law.
“We are called not to bend the law to personal preference but to interpret and apply it faithfully, impartially, and courageously,” Justice Bernasko-Essah stated.
She further pledged that the Justices would remain independent enough to decide according to law, particularly when faced with difficult decisions.
The three Justices also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing them, as well as to the Judicial Council, Council of State and Parliament for their respective roles in the appointment process.
They also acknowledged their families, friends, colleagues and mentors for the support and sacrifices that helped them reach the Supreme Court.
Latest Stories
-
More women attempt suicide, but men die by suicide more often – National Suicide Analysis Report
15 minutes
-
Three Ghanaian students launch e-commerce platform, Panta, to support small businesses
22 minutes
-
KMA passes by-law requiring Metropolitan Chief Executives to occupy official residence
24 minutes
-
Zoomlion rolls out disinfection, disinfestation exercise across Volta Region
34 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices
43 minutes
-
$260 e-Visa fee could make Ghana less competitive – GHATOF
49 minutes
-
New Supreme Court justices pledge fairness, impartiality and fidelity to Constitution
53 minutes
-
Mahama urges Supreme Court to communicate decisions with ‘extreme clarity’
56 minutes
-
Techiman MCE residence abandoned since 2017; Regional Minister sets December deadline
57 minutes
-
Eni, Vitol sign MoUs with Ghana for two offshore blocks in Tano Basin
57 minutes
-
Accra residents urged to report open waste burning
1 hour
-
Mahama tasks new Supreme Court justices to make justice more accessible
1 hour
-
African health manufacturers meet in Addis Ababa for AHMTEC 2026, focus shifts from building capacity to commercial scale
1 hour
-
Court delays can amount to denial of justice – Mahama
1 hour
-
NPP approves proxy voting for October 3 national officers elections
2 hours