GMA calls for fairness and due process over disciplinary action in Charles Amissah report

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for fairness, transparency, and due process in the handling of disciplinary actions arising from the investigative report into the death of Charles Amissah.

In a statement issued to its members on May 7, the Association said it had taken note of the release of the report by the ministerial committee set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the GMA, the findings of the committee point to deep-rooted problems within Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly in the area of emergency care delivery.

“The report identified significant systemic weaknesses and longstanding gaps in emergency care delivery in Ghana and has recommended urgent reforms to address these challenges,” the statement said.

The Association said that the findings reinforce the need for long-term investment in emergency healthcare systems across the country rather than temporary interventions.

“These findings further reinforce the need for sustained investment in emergency systems, referral pathways, staffing, equipment, and accountability structures across our health facilities rather than ad-hoc measures,” it stated.

The GMA also acknowledged that the report recommended disciplinary action against some doctors who were on duty during the incident.

However, it expressed concern over the publication of the names of the affected health workers, saying the development had shifted public attention away from the broader systemic failures identified in the report.

“Unfortunately, the publication of the names of these health workers who were on duty during the process has caused the media discussions on the matter to focus attention and attacks on these named individuals rather than the wider systemic issues,” the statement said.

While reaffirming its support for accountability and high professional standards, the Association said that any disciplinary process must be conducted fairly and in line with established procedures.

“While the Association supports accountability and the highest standards of professional practice, we also believe that any such processes must be fair, transparent, evidence-based, and consistent with due process,” it added.

The GMA said it would immediately begin processes to obtain an official copy of the report in order to study its findings and recommendations before deciding on its next steps.

“The GMA will immediately commence processes to secure an official copy of the report in order to properly review its findings and recommendations to guide our next course of action,” the statement said.

It also assured members that the Association would support any doctor facing disciplinary proceedings connected to the case.

“In the interim, we will provide appropriate support to any member who may be subject to disciplinary proceedings arising from this matter, in line with our mandate to protect the welfare, rights, and professional integrity of our members,” it stated.

The Association further urged its members to remain calm and avoid public commentary that could affect ongoing processes or damage the reputation of colleagues involved.

“We therefore urge all members to remain calm and avoid speculations or public commentary that may prejudice the process or the reputation of colleagues,” the statement said.

The GMA leadership added that it would continue engaging affected members and relevant authorities while keeping the wider membership updated on developments.

“Let us remain united, focused, and committed to improving emergency care in Ghana while safeguarding justice and fairness for all health professionals,” the statement said.

Read also: Committee probing death of Charles Amissah submits report to Health Minister

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