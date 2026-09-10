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Court delays can amount to denial of justice – Mahama

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  10 September 2026 5:57pm
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President John Mahama has cautioned that prolonged court cases, avoidable adjournments and delays in delivering judgments are undermining public confidence in Ghana’s judicial system.

He said such delays impose significant hardship on ordinary citizens and, in some instances, can amount to a denial of justice.

“Prolonged cases, avoidable adjournments, and delays in delivering judgments weaken confidence in the judicial system and can amount to a denial of justice,” President Mahama said.

He therefore urged the judiciary to pursue reforms aimed at improving efficiency and embrace appropriate technology to make justice more accessible to all Ghanaians.

According to him, access to justice should not be determined by a person’s income, status or geographical location.

The President therefore urged the judiciary to pursue reforms that improve efficiency, embrace appropriate technology and make justice more accessible to all Ghanaians, regardless of their income, status or geographical location.

He also called on the Supreme Court to communicate its reasoning with “extreme clarity”, saying clear and well-reasoned judgments would strengthen the law and promote public respect and trust in the judiciary.

President Mahama also stressed the need for the judiciary to maintain public confidence through sound decisions, judicial discipline, accessibility of the courts and the timely delivery of justice.

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