Eni, Vitol sign MoUs with Ghana for two offshore blocks in Tano Basin

Audio By Carbonatix
Eni Ghana and its partner, Vitol Upstream Tano Ltd, have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Ghana covering two offshore blocks in the Tano Basin.
The agreements, covering the GH WB 3 and GH WB 8 blocks, are expected to pave the way for the finalisation of Petroleum Agreements for the two areas.
The MoUs were signed on Thursday, September 10, 2026, by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, on behalf of the Government of Ghana.
Executives of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) witnessed the signing.
The two offshore blocks cover approximately 2,100 square kilometres, with water depths ranging from 750 to 2,800 metres.
According to Eni, the opportunities align with its nearfield and Infrastructure-Led Exploration (ILX) strategy, which seeks to leverage existing infrastructure and proximity to established producing areas to unlock the potential of prospective acreage.
The latest agreements follow the signing of a Memorandum of Intent between the parties last year, representing a further step towards the finalisation of the Petroleum Agreements.
Eni said the development reinforces its long-term commitment to investment and exploration in Ghana's upstream petroleum sector, while supporting the management and development of the country's petroleum resources within Ghana's legal and regulatory framework.
Eni's Ghana operations
Eni has operated in Ghana since 2009, undertaking offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production activities.
The company currently has equity production of about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Ghana.
It is the operator of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, in which Eni holds a 44.4% interest, alongside Vitol with 35.6% and GNPC with 20%.
Beyond oil and gas production, the joint venture's portfolio includes initiatives focused on training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and access to energy.
The signing of the two MoUs marks another expansion of the partnership's interests in Ghana's upstream petroleum sector as the country seeks to attract investment to new and prospective offshore acreage.
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