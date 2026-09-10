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Mahama urges Supreme Court to communicate decisions with ‘extreme clarity’

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  10 September 2026 6:25pm
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President John Mahama has urged the Supreme Court to communicate the reasoning behind its decisions with “extreme clarity” to strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

He said the Court’s decisions must provide dependable guidance to lower courts, public institutions, legal practitioners and, most importantly, citizens.

“The Supreme Court must also communicate its reasoning with extreme clarity. Its decisions should provide dependable guidance to lower courts, to public institutions, legal practitioners, and above all to our citizens,” President Mahama said.

According to him, clear and well-reasoned judgments are essential to strengthening the law and promoting respect and trust in the judicial system.

President Mahama made the remarks while addressing three newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices, urging the judiciary to continue pursuing reforms that improve efficiency and make justice more accessible to Ghanaians.

He also called for "the appropriate use of technology in the justice delivery system, regardless of citizens’ income, status or geographical location''.

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