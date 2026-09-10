$260 e-Visa fee could make Ghana less competitive – GHATOF

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) is calling for a review of Ghana’s 260-dollar e-Visa fee, warning that the cost could make the country less competitive as a tourism destination.
The Federation says neighbouring countries charge significantly lower visa fees, while delays in processing applications could also discourage potential visitors.
President of GHATOF, Seth Ocran, speaking to media on September 10, said the current e-Visa fee is considerably higher than charges in some neighbouring countries, putting Ghana at risk of pricing itself out of the tourism market.
He is therefore urging government to review aspects of the country’s visa regime to make Ghana more attractive to international visitors.
The call formed part of concerns raised by GHATOF as the Federation seeks to strengthen Ghana’s position within the global tourism industry.
Newly sworn-in Chairman of the Federation’s Board, HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, has also called for a review of visa and immigration policies as part of efforts to reposition Ghana’s tourism sector.
He says GHATOF must move beyond simply representing industry players to influencing policy and creating measurable value for its members.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, represented by Deputy CEO Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, says efforts are underway to professionalise the tourism and hospitality sector through mandatory training and accreditation.
The GHATOF leadership says it will work with government and other stakeholders to improve standards, attract investment, and make Ghana a more competitive tourism destination.
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