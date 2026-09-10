National | Photo Story

Photos: Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  10 September 2026 6:38pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has inducted three new Justices into Ghana’s Supreme Court, tasking them with defending the Constitution, preserving judicial independence and helping to deepen public trust in the judiciary.

The new members of the apex court are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jnr, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

They were sworn into office at the Jubilee House on Thursday, September 10, after receiving approval from Parliament.

At the ceremony, President Mahama highlighted the Supreme Court’s central role in Ghana’s constitutional order, describing it as the final authority on matters of law.

He said the Court could command public confidence only when judges discharged their responsibilities with independence, impartiality and unwavering fidelity to the law.

Below are some photos:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group