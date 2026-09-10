Photos: Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices

President John Dramani Mahama has inducted three new Justices into Ghana’s Supreme Court, tasking them with defending the Constitution, preserving judicial independence and helping to deepen public trust in the judiciary.

The new members of the apex court are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jnr, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

They were sworn into office at the Jubilee House on Thursday, September 10, after receiving approval from Parliament.

At the ceremony, President Mahama highlighted the Supreme Court’s central role in Ghana’s constitutional order, describing it as the final authority on matters of law.

He said the Court could command public confidence only when judges discharged their responsibilities with independence, impartiality and unwavering fidelity to the law.

Below are some photos:

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