Accra residents urged to report open waste burning

Residents in Accra are being encouraged to report people who burn waste as part of a new campaign to tackle open burning and improve air quality.

The Stop Waste Burning campaign, being implemented by Infinity 970 with support from Breathe Cities Accra and Clean Air Fund and in collaboration with 13 municipal assemblies, provides a phone line for residents to report cases of open waste burning to their local assemblies for action.

Country Lead of the Clean Air Fund, Desmond Appiah, said waste burning and transport are the two major sources of air pollution in Accra and must be tackled together.

“The two main sources of air pollution in Accra are transport and waste burning. So any intervention that can help us improve waste management, reduce the burning and improve our transport system is a laudable idea. The Stop Waste Burning campaign is a major intervention that we need to push as far as possible.”

Mr Appiah said Ghana was already losing significant resources to illnesses linked to air pollution, while much of the pollution could be prevented through better waste management.

He said the campaign would also help turn waste into a resource through segregation, recycling and other circular economy activities.

Head of Infinity 970, Barbara Davis, said more education and enforcement were needed to change public behaviour.

“People are informed. They know that smoke isn't good for them, they just don't know what the damage is. They don't know it can cause cancer, it can cause diabetes, and they don't know the extent of the damage. So this conversation and the sharing of knowledge lets them know that it's better to pay the little price to save yourself from the damage and all the dangers that come with pollution.”

She said the availability of clear reporting channels and enforcement of existing bylaws could encourage residents to change their behaviour.

The MCE for Ayawaso North, Haruna Mohamed Awal, said the assembly had begun sensitising residents, starting with schools.

“We have started with the schools. At least, if the young ones are able to inculcate those ideas in their heads, it will help going forward. Whenever they go home and see their parents involved in burning, they have something to say and advise their parents. As time goes on, we will move to the community and sensitise the entire community.”

Mr Awal also said the assembly was preparing to distribute waste bins to households and educate residents on waste segregation.

He said the assembly had bylaws that provide for sanctions against open burning, but public education must come first.

“If you don't sensitise the people, you can't start enforcement. At least, you should be able to sensitise the people and let them see the reason why they are not supposed to do what they are currently doing. If you are able to get the education down, enforcement follows.”

The organisers say the campaign is expected to strengthen public participation in efforts to reduce open burning and improve air quality across the participating municipalities.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the Clean Air Fund, which had no say in the story’s content.

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