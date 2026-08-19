Santasi commercial drivers park vehicles to protest arrests over GH¢1 fare increase

Commercial drivers operating on the Santasi-Tech and Santasi-Ejisu routes in Kumasi have suspended operations and parked their vehicles in protest against the arrest of some of their colleagues for charging an additional GH¢1 on fares.

The drivers say the increase is necessary to cushion them against rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of operating their vehicles.

According to them, they will not resume operations until the authorities engage them over the fare adjustment and stop what they describe as the repeated arrest and prosecution of drivers.

The development has left scores of passengers stranded at the Santasi station.

Some of the drivers say although the government had proposed a 30 percent increase in transport fares, the adjustment has not been implemented. They said they were therefore compelled to add GH¢1 to existing fares to help cover the rising cost of fuel.

They, however, claim drivers charging the additional fare are being arrested and fined.

“Until the authorities meet us for a peaceful dialogue on the fare issue and stop arresting us and taking GH¢10,000 from us, we will not work,” one of the drivers lamented.

Another driver complained about the low income generated after deducting fuel and other operational costs.

“Yesterday, my conductor and I made GH¢80 after taking out our sales and fuel expenses. How are we supposed to share that amount? What kind of cheating is this?” he asked.

The drivers said the rising cost of fuel has made it increasingly difficult for them to make a decent income despite working throughout the day.

They maintained that while the authorities have the power to arrest them, they will also continue to park their vehicles until their concerns over fares are addressed.

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