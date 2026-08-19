Kontomire has higher nutritional value than spinach, broccoli – Dietician

Audio By Carbonatix
Principal Nutrition Officer and Dietician at the University of Ghana Medical Centre has highlighted the nutritional benefits of kontomire.
According to Emelia Dery Gbogr, it offers greater nutritional value than some commonly consumed vegetables such as spinach and broccoli.
For her, kontomire, also known as cocoyam leaves, is a highly nutritious vegetable that should be part of a healthy diet.
She made the remarks during a Joy Sustainability Month discussion, where she highlighted the importance of locally available foods in promoting nutrition and healthy living.
"When you look at the nutritional values, our kontomire has some of the nutrients higher than broccoli or spinach. When you look at the protein content of Kontomire, it is higher than that of broccoli; when you look at vitamins, it is high in Vitamin A. We have a good amount of Vitamin A that is good for the body. Fibre levels are also higher compared to those of broccoli," she said.
She encouraged Ghanaians to pay greater attention to indigenous vegetables such as kontomire, which are widely available and can provide important nutrients as part of a balanced diet.
"It is readily available to us, so compared to imported goods, its counterpart, which is broccoli or spinach, Kontomire is readily available. It grows easily, so you can have at your backyard, and compared to importation, you will have to pay more for the imported goods, so I will say that coming to cost wise, Kontomire is better," she said.
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