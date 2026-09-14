Free rabies vaccination campaign targets 25,000 dogs and cats nationwide

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The Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has commenced a nationwide campaign to provide free rabies vaccinations for 25,000 dogs and cats in identified high-risk areas.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, September 14, the exercise, which will run throughout September 2026, forms part of Ghana’s efforts to achieve zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030 and coincides with World Rabies Month 2026, being observed under the theme “Stronger Together.”

According to the Department, pet owners will be required to pay the prescribed fees after the free vaccination period ends.

The campaign will also place renewed emphasis on public education, with outreach targeting schools, religious institutions and communities, alongside traditional and social media platforms.

To broaden access to information, educational videos and audio messages will be disseminated in Twi, Ga, Ewe and Hausa.

The Veterinary Services Department has urged all pet owners to ensure that their dogs and cats receive annual rabies vaccinations as a key measure to prevent the spread of the disease.

It has also advised the public to seek immediate medical attention after any animal bite or scratch and to report the animal involved to the nearest veterinary centre.

The Department stressed the seriousness of rabies, noting that the disease is virtually 100 per cent fatal once symptoms develop, although it is preventable through timely vaccination.

It further cautioned that failure to vaccinate a pet may constitute an offence under applicable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) bye-laws.

"Rabies is virtually 100% fatal once symptoms develop, but it is preventable through vaccination. Failure to vaccinate a pet may constitute an offence under applicable MMDA bye-laws."

The Department is meanwhile calling on MMDAs, civil society organisations, religious and traditional authorities, development partners and private-sector organisations to support the campaign through the provision of vaccines and logistics, public education and community mobilisation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.