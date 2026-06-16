Hundreds of cats stolen for food in Vietnam rescued by police, welfare group says

More than 400 cats destined for slaughter have been rescued in Vietnam after authorities dismantled an alleged feline theft ring, an animal welfare group has said.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with what police described as a "criminal group specialising in stealing and collecting cats", according to the official newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City police.

Officers recovered more than 400 live cats and around 80 dead animals preserved on ice during raids on sites in Tay Ninh Province and Ho Chi Minh City last week. A further 21 cats were seized at a separate facility.

The consumption of dog and cat meat is legal in Vietnam, but vendors must have permits showing the animals' origin.

Police said they tracked down the group on 11 June after investigating a spate of pet thefts in Ho Chi Minh City, according to local media reports.

The suspects admitted trapping and collecting cats across southern Vietnam over the past three years, police said. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly transported stolen cats to holding facilities before selling them on to traders, with transactions taking place every two to three days.

Around 40 of the stolen cats have since been reunited with their owners, Humane World for Animals said in a statement on Tuesday.

The organisation praised local authorities for "decisive action that has saved the lives of so many animals", but said "a number had later died as a result of their ordeal.

It added that it was providing food and other supplies for animals still being held by police as evidence while the case continues.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and urged residents who believe their pets have been stolen to come forward to help identify recovered animals.

An estimated five million dogs and one million cats are captured, stolen, trafficked and slaughtered for meat in Vietnam each year, according to Humane World for Animals.

The organisation says pets are frequently stolen from homes, with dogs often seized using poisoned bait tasers and iron pincers, and cats with spring-loaded snares.

While the consumption of dog and cat meat remains more common in Vietnam than in other Asian countries, campaigners say attitudes are changing.

A 2023 survey commissioned by Humane World for Animals found growing public opposition, particularly among younger people and pet owners, with majorities backing bans on both the dog and cat meat trades.

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