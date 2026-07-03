Ghana, Vietnam sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic, service and official passport holders

Ghana and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports as they opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The agreement was signed at the maiden Session of the Ghana-Vietnam Political Consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

This brings the total visa waiver agreements of Ghana to nearly 60.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson, described the agreement as “a landmark achievement and a testament to the deep trust, mutual confidence, and longstanding friendship” between the two countries.

He said the deal would facilitate official exchanges, strengthen institutional cooperation, and enhance diplomatic engagement.

He expressed optimism that it could serve as a foundation for broader arrangements to cover holders of ordinary passports to boost business, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Cooperation

Mr Gyakye-Quayson, speaking after talks with Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Le Anh Tuan, said the consultations were “constructive, frank, and forward-looking”; adding that, both sides identified cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, education, capacity building, tourism, and multilateral engagements as priority areas.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive review of our cooperation and identified practical pathways for expanding collaboration,” he stated, adding that the success of the engagement would be measured by implementation.

He commended officials of both ministries for their professionalism and urged them to maintain regular engagement to deliver concrete outcomes.

Mr Gyakye-Quayson drew reference from an African proverb on the two countries’ relation, stating, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” noting that Ghana and Vietnam had chosen to “go far together” in pursuit of peace, development and shared prosperity.

Prospects

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Le Anh Tuan, also described Ghana as an important partner and “a gateway to the West African region” as both countries work to deepen cooperation.

Mr Anh Tuan said Vietnam had entered “a new era of development, prosperity and national investment” following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party, and elections to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term.

He said Vietnam’s foreign policy remained one of “independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development,” and that the country attached great importance to its traditional friendship with African nations, including Ghana.

“Vietnam stands ready to reliably partner and accompany Ghana in its efforts to realize its vision of becoming an industrialized, high-income country by 2057,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister indicated that bilateral trade had surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2025, with Ghana now Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner in Africa.

He added that exchanges of delegations at various levels had become more regular and cooperation had expanded into many fields.

Mr Le Anh Tuan said against a “rapidly evolving and increasingly complex international environment,” Vietnam and Ghana should work closely to advance development goals, address common challenges, and support each other’s standing in regional and international affairs.

He congratulated Ghana on its development plans and expressed the hope that the first political consultations would be successful.

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