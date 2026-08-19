Ghanaians should choose local, high fibre foods to manage blood sugar – Dietician

Audio By Carbonatix
Principal Nutrition Officer and Dietician at University of Ghana Medical Centre, Emelia Dery Gbogr, is urging Ghanaians to pay greater attention to their diets by consuming more locally available foods that are rich in fibre, potassium and other essential nutrients.
According to Emily Dery Gbogbo, traditional grains, cereals and vegetables provide important nutrients that help the body regulate its functions and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 19, as part of Joy Sustainability Month, she highlighted fonio as one of the nutritious local grains that could be incorporated into the Ghanaian diet. She said fonio is naturally high in fibre, potassium and protein and has a low glycemic index.
She explained that foods with a low glycemic index can help slow the rate at which glucose enters the bloodstream, making them beneficial for people seeking to manage their blood sugar.
“When the carbohydrate breaks down into the blood, that is what determines how your blood sugar levels are controlled,” she said.
Ms. Gbogr added that people whose bodies are unable to produce or properly use the hormones responsible for regulating blood sugar need to pay particular attention to high-fibre foods.
“You need foods that are high in fibre so that naturally the food will slow down how fast the sugar gets into your blood, so that your blood levels and sugars are well controlled,” she explained.
She also raised concerns about the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among younger people, noting that such conditions were traditionally more associated with older adults.
She acknowledged that some cases may have gone undiagnosed in previous generations because people did not regularly undergo medical checks. However, she said the growing incidence of these conditions among young people today should prompt greater attention to diet and lifestyle.
Ms. Gbogr attributed part of the problem to changing food consumption patterns, particularly the increasing reliance on refined and highly processed foods.
“If the imported foods are more refined and more processed, the caloric level we get from our food is much more than usual,” she said.
She explained that some processed foods provide what she described as “empty calories” — calories that provide energy but little nutritional value.
According to her, excessive consumption of such foods can eventually affect the body’s normal functioning and contribute to lifestyle-related health problems.
Ms. Gbogr therefore encouraged Ghanaians to make healthier food choices by including more natural and minimally processed local foods in their meals.
She particularly recommended fibre-rich foods and nutritious grains such as fonio as part of a balanced diet.
She, however, advised people with existing health conditions to consult qualified physicians or other health professionals for proper assessment and personalised dietary guidance.
Ms. Gbogr said greater awareness of healthy eating habits, combined with regular medical checks and appropriate professional advice, could help reduce the growing burden of diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle-related conditions in Ghana.
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