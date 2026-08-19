National

Ghana’s anti-corruption gains threatened by weak enforcement, funding gaps – GACC

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  19 August 2026 12:28pm
Executive Secretary of GACC
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) says weak political will and gaps in the enforcement and implementation of laws continue to undermine Ghana’s fight against corruption.

The observation is contained in the GACC’s State of Corruption Report 2025, which assesses developments in the country’s anti-corruption efforts between January and December 2025.

The report acknowledges progress in investigations, asset recovery, public education, and capacity building among key accountability institutions. However, it says these gains have not yet translated into a significant reduction in corruption risks.

“Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture is active, but it is constrained by gaps in political will, legal implementation, consistent enforcement, and sustainable funding,” the report states.

The coalition also identifies stalled legislative reforms and funding constraints as major challenges affecting both state and non-state actors involved in the fight against corruption.

According to the GACC, stronger enforcement, adequate funding for accountability institutions, fair and unbiased application of the law, and deeper collaboration between state and non-state actors are required to achieve meaningful progress.

It says accelerated reforms are necessary to consolidate the gains made and address structural weaknesses in Ghana’s governance and accountability systems.

The findings are consistent with the GACC’s broader concerns that Ghana’s anti-corruption institutions can make interventions, but their impact is weakened when investigations, prosecutions, and reforms do not consistently result in consequences.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group