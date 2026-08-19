Ghana’s anti-corruption gains threatened by weak enforcement, funding gaps – GACC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) says weak political will and gaps in the enforcement and implementation of laws continue to undermine Ghana’s fight against corruption.
The observation is contained in the GACC’s State of Corruption Report 2025, which assesses developments in the country’s anti-corruption efforts between January and December 2025.
The report acknowledges progress in investigations, asset recovery, public education, and capacity building among key accountability institutions. However, it says these gains have not yet translated into a significant reduction in corruption risks.
“Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture is active, but it is constrained by gaps in political will, legal implementation, consistent enforcement, and sustainable funding,” the report states.
The coalition also identifies stalled legislative reforms and funding constraints as major challenges affecting both state and non-state actors involved in the fight against corruption.
According to the GACC, stronger enforcement, adequate funding for accountability institutions, fair and unbiased application of the law, and deeper collaboration between state and non-state actors are required to achieve meaningful progress.
It says accelerated reforms are necessary to consolidate the gains made and address structural weaknesses in Ghana’s governance and accountability systems.
The findings are consistent with the GACC’s broader concerns that Ghana’s anti-corruption institutions can make interventions, but their impact is weakened when investigations, prosecutions, and reforms do not consistently result in consequences.
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