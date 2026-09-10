Mahama calls on GFA, clubs to raise standard of domestic football

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and football club administrators to take urgent steps to improve the standard of domestic football and revive the country’s defunct Colts League.

The President said strengthening the local game was essential to developing young talent and ensuring that promising Ghanaian footballers gain sufficient experience before moving abroad.

President Mahama made the call when representatives of Medeama SC, Nations FC, and Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC paid a courtesy call on him on September 9.

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According to him, Ghana must create an environment that allows young players to develop locally, gain competitive experience, and become better prepared for international football before securing moves abroad.

“We must find a way to keep our talented players longer, give them opportunities in the national team, allow them to gain international experience, and then let them move abroad after they have matured,” he said.

He stressed that retaining promising players for longer periods would allow them to develop their skills and gain the experience required to compete at the highest level.

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