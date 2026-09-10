President Mahama warns: Poor refereeing, match manipulation are destroying Ghana football

President John Dramani Mahama has raised serious concerns over poor refereeing and perceived match manipulation in Ghana football, warning that questionable officiating is destroying confidence in the Ghana Premier League, driving supporters away from stadiums and hurting club revenues.

Speaking at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, President Mahama said restoring confidence in refereeing and ensuring that matches are decided purely on merit must become a priority for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the referees’ body.

“Unfortunately, refereeing is one of the things that is destroying our football. The matches are played before they are played,” Mahama said.

The President made the remarks when he received players and officials of Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC, Nations FC and Women’s Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who are preparing to represent Ghana in CAF inter-club competitions.

Mahama’s concerns went beyond the quality of individual refereeing decisions. He highlighted the damaging perception among supporters that some results are predetermined, arguing that such suspicions strike directly at the credibility and commercial viability of Ghanaian football.

He also referred to claims about clubs budgeting for “ways and means” — a euphemism commonly associated with attempts to influence matches — and warned that football cannot thrive when supporters doubt the integrity of the competition.

“It is in our interest to make the matches competitive. The matches must be tough, and everybody must leave feeling that there was a neutral referee and that matches were won fairly,” he said.

Improved refereeing standards demanded

The President challenged the GFA and referees’ authorities to work together to improve officiating and rebuild public trust in the domestic game.

“I want the Referees Association of Ghana and the Football Association to work together to improve refereeing standards. Every match must be fairly officiated so that whoever wins does so on merit. That is the only way to restore confidence in our football,” Mahama stated.

For the President, the consequences are already visible.

Poor officiating and suspicions of manipulation, he argued, have contributed to the declining competitiveness of the Ghana Premier League and become a major disincentive for supporters who would otherwise pay to watch matches.

Falling attendances subsequently deprive clubs of gate revenue and weaken a league already battling financial and commercial challenges.

GH¢684,000 for Medeama, Nations FC, Ampem Darkoa

Mahama used the occasion to rally support behind Ghana’s continental representatives while presenting GH¢684,000 from the Sports Development Fund to support their preparations.

Medeama received GH¢342,000 (US$30,000), Nations FC were handed GH¢228,000 (US$20,000), while Ampem Darkoa Ladies received GH¢114,000 (US$10,000).

President John Dramani Mahama handing over a cheque of GH¢228,000 to Kwame Kyei (left), Board chairman of Nations FC

The President challenged the clubs to improve on Ghana’s recent performances in African competition and restore the country's once-formidable reputation on the continent.

He described football as a powerful national branding asset, recalling how Ghanaian clubs and football icons remain recognised internationally.

“There are many times that I have travelled to different countries and, once you are identified as a Ghanaian, somebody would shout, ‘Oh, Asante Kotoko,’ or ‘Hearts of Oak,’ or ‘Abedi Pele.’ It is something that sells a country’s brand very well,” he said.

Greater investment in women’s football

The President also demanded greater investment in women’s football, questioning why the women's game continues to receive comparatively limited support despite its achievements.

“Indeed, we have done much better in women’s football than in men’s football. Our women have won more trophies for us than the men, and yet we put all the money into men’s football,” Mahama said.

After noting that Ampem Darkoa Ladies had almost been overlooked during proceedings, he called for deliberate intervention to close the investment gap.

“In the spirit of affirmative action, we must deliberately support women’s football and help bring the women’s teams up,” he said.

Revival of Colts football

President Mahama also turned his attention to grassroots development, questioning the decline of Ghana’s once-thriving Colts football system.

“I do not know what happened to it, so I want to ask the Football Association what has happened to the Colts League. Call it the Colts League, and let us all help to sponsor it,” he said.

The President pledged to support Colts teams in his constituency and hometown.

He also cautioned Ghanaian clubs against selling talented young players abroad too early, arguing that keeping emerging stars in the domestic game longer would strengthen the league and give players valuable experience before overseas moves.

“We must find a way to keep our talented players a little longer, give them opportunities in the national team, allow them to gain international experience, and then let them move abroad after they have matured,” he said.

On infrastructure, the President said the government had allocated funds for 10 new stadia, including facilities in the Oti, Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah and North East regions.

He added that athletics, boxing and other sporting disciplines would also benefit when the Sports Development Fund becomes fully operational.

Ultimately, however, his message to Ghana football was about restoring credibility at home and respect abroad.

“Go and recapture the glory days of Ghana football,” he told the clubs. “I want to travel abroad in future, say I am from Ghana, and hear people proudly mention the names of our clubs once again.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.