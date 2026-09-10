Football

Ghana’s Rahim Ibrahim makes Champions League debut in PSG thrashing

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  10 September 2026 9:05am
Rahim Ibrahim
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Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim made his UEFA Champions League debut for Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahim started the match at the Parc des Princes under coach Yaya Touré, having featured in all six of Bratislava's qualifying matches on their way to the league phase.

The appearance marked Ibrahim's first Champions League outing since moving to Europe from Accra Lions in 2020.

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as PSG claimed a thumping win.

Despite Slovan's heavy defeat, Ibrahim played 60 minutes before being substituted.

He won three duels, made two clearances and recorded three recoveries, while also creating one chance during his time on the pitch.

The Ghanaian will now look to build on the experience as Bratislava continue their league-phase campaign.

The result gave the French champions a commanding start to their campaign, while Slovan were left facing a difficult opening night on the continental stage.

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