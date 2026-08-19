National

$1.7bn GoldBod loss claim is ‘barefaced lie’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  19 August 2026 12:15pm
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has rejected claims that the state-owned gold-buying institution incurred losses of $1.7 billion in 2025, describing the allegation as a “barefaced lie.”

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Gyamfi said the government’s position was backed by audited financial statements and urged critics to examine the official documents before drawing conclusions about the reported figure.

According to him, the audited annual report and financial statements show that the organisation recorded a surplus of approximately GH¢907 million after expenditure was deducted from revenue.

He explained that the reported overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion included GH¢4.5 billion in revolving seed capital, which had been budgeted by the government as equity for the newly established group.

Mr Gyamfi said the funds were credited to the organisation’s accounts around December 31, 2025.

He stressed that the GH¢4.5 billion had not been encumbered, depleted or dissipated and was therefore reflected in the organisation’s overall financial position.

“That is why the overall surplus is GH¢5.4 billion,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi further maintained that the financial statements were prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting guidelines and subsequently audited by the Auditor-General.

To substantiate his claims, he said he had brought copies of the relevant annual report and financial statements to the accountability event for participants to examine.

“We brought 50 copies, and we are going to distribute them to you,” he told the gathering.

He said making the documents available would allow the media, stakeholders and members of the public to independently scrutinise the figures and understand how the reported surplus was calculated.

The comments come amid continued scrutiny of the government’s financial performance, particularly the composition and accounting treatment of the reported GH¢5.4 billion surplus.

Mr Gyamfi maintained that the government’s position was supported by official audited records and urged critics to engage with the documents rather than rely on what he described as unfounded claims.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group