GCB Bank supports Ghana Army Volleyball Team with US$20,000 for Rwanda tournament

As part of GCB Bank PLC’s broader commitment to supporting national institutions and promoting sports development, the bank has donated US$20,000 to the Ghana Army Volleyball Team.

The team is representing Ghana at the 2026 CAVB Men’s Club Championship in Rwanda, which is one of Africa’s biggest sporting events, bringing together twenty-four (24) teams from fifteen (15) African countries competing for the title.

The donation was presented at the Army Headquarters by a delegation from the bank's Burma Camp Branch led by the Executive Head of Retail Banking, Sina Kamagate. The delegation was received by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu.

Speaking on behalf of GCB Bank, Mr. Kamagate said the donation was in response to a request from the Army and reflects the Bank’s appreciation for the role the Armed Forces play in maintaining national peace and stability.

He noted that businesses thrive in secure environments, and it is important for corporate institutions to support organisations that contribute to national development.

He added that the bank values its long-standing relationship with the Ghana Armed Forces and remains committed to deepening that partnership. As part of the engagement, GCB Bank also pledged branded jerseys for the team ahead of the competition.

The Bank further used the opportunity to engage personnel on some of its financial solutions, including the Salary Advance product, which allows eligible salaried workers to access up to 80 percent of their salary when needed.

On his part, Major General Gbetanu expressed appreciation to the Bank for the timely intervention and acknowledged GCB’s continued partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces. He referenced the bank's support for the army's jungle training exercises last year, noting that the contribution played an important role in the successful execution of the programme.

He also highlighted the strong performance of the Ghana Army Volleyball Team, which has already won the Greater Accra Volleyball League, the Super Cup, and the African Volleyball Confederation competition this year.

He expressed confidence that the team would continue its winning streak in Rwanda and make both Ghana and the Armed Forces proud.

The support underscores GCB Bank’s commitment to national development through partnerships that promote excellence, discipline, and pride on and off the field.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.