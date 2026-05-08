National | Politics

NPP condemns attacks on Kufuor, urges NDC to rein in Kevin Taylor

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  8 May 2026 2:07pm
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP)￼ has condemned what it describes as sustained attacks by political commentator Kevin Ekow Taylor against former President John Agyekum Kufuor, calling on the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC)￼ to publicly dissociate itself from the remarks.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 8, the NPP described the attacks as “vicious” and accused the NDC of remaining silent despite what it termed as insults directed at a respected former head of state.

“This is not politics. This is desecration,” the party said.

The statement praised former President Kufuor for what it described as his role in rescuing Ghana from economic collapse, strengthening democracy, and earning international admiration during his tenure in office.

“President Kufuor rescued this nation from economic collapse, strengthened our democracy, and earned the admiration of Ghana and the world. He is not a partisan target; he is a father of this nation,” the statement noted.

The NPP further argued that the silence of the NDC over the comments amounted to complicity, claiming that Kevin Taylor has well-known ties to the party.

“When a known operative verbally assaults a former President and the leadership of the NDC watches in silence, their silence becomes an endorsement,” the party stated.

The opposition party is demanding that President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC immediately distance themselves from the remarks and publicly condemn the attacks.

It also called on Kevin Taylor to issue what it described as a “full, unqualified, and public apology” to former President Kufuor.

According to the NPP, there are limits that political discourse should not cross, particularly when it concerns former national leaders.

“The NDC must decide whether it will stand with our shared cultural values or with the savagery of Kevin Taylor,” the statement added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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