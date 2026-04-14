Wonder Madilo urges respect for Abronye DC following police arrest

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Wonder Madilo, has urged that Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, be treated with human dignity following his arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

His comments come after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service apprehended the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, April 13, over a series of controversial public statements.

The outspoken politician was picked up to assist with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, false publication, and conduct likely to cause fear and panic.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on Tuesday, April 14, Madilo explained the legal basis of the arrest, stating that “he made some publications on Facebook” and had been arrested “for false publications, Section 208.”

He noted that due process must be followed, saying, "The procedure is very simple. Police will have to invite him, make statements, and determine whether the information is actually false. If at the time he was publishing it, he knew that it was false, then it would disturb public peace and all that.”

Mr Madilo stressed that such actions are grounded in longstanding legal practice, adding, “There’s a rule of law. This has been happening many years now. For example, in Kufuor’s time, when people offend the law in this manner, they are arrested,” referencing former President John Kufuor.

He, however, emphasised the need for humane treatment, insisting within the same discussion that “he should be treated with human dignity, that’s all… I want human dignity, that’s all.”

Mr Madilo further warned against the dangers of misinformation, stating that “we cannot continue to have a situation where people throw information at others that they know is false. That will damage their reputation, will hurt them, and still go ahead to do it.”

He added that “we shouldn’t have a society where people do anything and get away with it,” while expressing confidence that the police were acting within the law. “I don’t think the police will mean to keep him for fun. It certainly will be based on law,” he said.

On the issue of due process, he noted that Abronye DC could seek bail, explaining that “he can be granted bail if he’s contested in court, or the police will give him self-recognisance, or whatever.”

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