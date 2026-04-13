Release him now – Afenyo-Markin demands bail for Abronye DC following CID arrest

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has made an urgent appeal to the Ghana Police Service to grant immediate bail to the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

Abronye DC was apprehended by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) earlier today, Monday, 13th April 2026, on allegations involving offensive conduct, false publication, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace. He is also reportedly being questioned over alleged threats directed at a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

In a statement reacting to the detention on Facebook, Afenyo-Markin, who is also a high-ranking legal practitioner, cautioned the police against keeping the controversial politician in custody, arguing that it would be "unfair" to deny him his liberty while investigations proceed.

The Minority Leader specifically urged the law enforcement agency to look to the 1992 Constitution as a guide for their actions.

“Ghana Police Service, please release Abronye on bail. It will be unfair to detain him,” Afenyo-Markin stated. “Please exercise discretion within the context of Article 296 of the 1992 constitution.”

Abronye’s arrest marks another high-profile confrontation between the CID and the outspoken regional chairman. This is his second major run-in with the law in less than a year, following a similar arrest in September 2025 on charges of offensive conduct.

Afenyo-Markin’s intervention suggests that the Minority in Parliament views the ongoing detention as an overreach of police power.

Reports from the CID Headquarters suggest that legal representatives for Abronye DC have already begun the process of applying for police inquiry bail. However, it remains unclear whether the police intend to hold him overnight for further questioning.

The "fear and panic" charges being levelled against the NPP Chairman carry significant legal weight, yet his supporters argue that his comments fall under the umbrella of political free speech.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to issue a formal response to the Minority Leader’s appeal or provide a definitive timeline for Abronye’s appearance in court.

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