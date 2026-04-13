‘Freedom is washed away’ – Haruna Mohammed slams Mahama gov’t over double arrest of Bono executives

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the government and the Ghana Police Service, accusing the state of sliding into a "police state" following the arrest of the Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), and a second regional communication official.

In a sharp reaction on JoyNews on Monday, 13th April 2026, the NPP Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, revealed that the party is dealing with conflicting reasons for the arrest of the firebrand chairman, who is currently being held at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

Mr. Mohammed disclosed that the crackdown appears to be targeting the Bono Region specifically. In addition to Abronye DC, the Sunyani West Communications Officer has also been picked up by the police and is being transported to Accra.

“It is very sad that Ghana, our beloved country... is turning to become a police state. Media freedom has been stifled. The freedom of speech that is enshrined in the constitution has been washed away,” Mohammed lamented. “This is not the country that we handed over to the NDC. It’s very sad.”

While reports suggest Abronye DC was detained over alleged "false publications" and threats against an Adenta Circuit Court judge, the NPP leadership says they have yet to receive a formal, consistent briefing from the police.

Mohammed noted that while any threat against a judge would be a criminal offence, the party is still waiting for legal confirmation. He also raised concerns about the conduct of some members of the bench, citing an incident today where a judge allegedly told an NPP lawyer that she could "do whatever she wants" in her court.

“Where is the country running to?” Mohammed asked repeatedly. “Some are saying there is a threat to a judge, which we cannot confirm.”

The party has deployed a high-powered delegation, including the National Organiser and the Director of Communications, to the CID Headquarters to secure the release of the detained officials.

Despite the heavy legal presence, the party expressed uncertainty over whether Abronye DC will be granted bail or be forced to spend the night in custody.

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