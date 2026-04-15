AMA receives ultra-modern audio-visual van to boost public communication

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has taken delivery of a new audio-visual information van to improve public education and communication across the city.

The vehicle, supplied by the Information Services Department (ISD), is designed to support community engagement and official announcements within the metropolis.

The van is fitted with a high-powered public address system, mounted column speakers, supporting loudspeakers and an audio mixer. It also has dual LED screens on both sides for displaying videos, graphics, educational content, and live broadcasts.

In addition, the unit is equipped with internal WiFi, broadcast feed integration, and online streaming capability. This allows it to receive and transmit live government programmes, national television content, and emergency information in real time.

Receiving the vehicle, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, expressed appreciation to the government and the ISD, noting that the donation meets a long-standing need.

He said the Assembly would use the van strictly for official work. According to him, the vehicle is “not to be used for private or commercial purposes but reserved strictly for government business.”

Mr Allotey explained that the van would help the Assembly to better communicate its programmes to the public, especially sanitation campaigns and other city interventions.

He added that the new equipment would improve awareness of the Assembly’s work and strengthen engagement with residents.

Presenting the vehicle, the Greater Accra Regional Information Director, Nana Yaa Agyapong, said the initiative forms part of a wider effort to modernise public communication across the country.

She explained that similar vans are being deployed to about fifteen assemblies, although the unit will be based in Accra and serve as a central point for operations.

Madam Agyapong said the move reflects the ISD’s commitment to improving outreach at the grassroots level through modern tools.

The van also comes with a central control system, including a switch box and main power unit to manage audio, video and connectivity. It features a built-in platform for public speaking and community interaction.

Its self-charging power system allows it to operate even in areas without a stable electricity supply, making it suitable for both urban and remote use.

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