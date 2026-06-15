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Auditors’ Court to be established to prosecute audit offences – Ato Forson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 June 2026 4:35am
Dr Ato Forson
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The government is set to establish an “Auditors’ Court” as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and address persistent audit infractions within the public sector, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced.

The proposed mechanism is expected to enhance oversight of internal auditors, improve compliance with financial regulations and promote greater public scrutiny of how public resources are managed across state institutions.

Dr Forson disclosed the initiative during the inauguration of a nine-member Governing Board of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) on Sunday, June 14, 2026, where he outlined a number of reforms aimed at strengthening public financial management.

According to the Minister, recurring irregularities highlighted in Auditor-General’s reports underscore weaknesses in the country’s accountability systems, particularly within the internal audit function, making reforms necessary.

“We must turn the Internal Audit Agency around and restore it to the purpose for which it was established,” Dr Forson stated, adding that internal auditors who fail to discharge their responsibilities effectively should face sanctions, including the possible revocation of their licences in cases of professional misconduct.

He stressed that reducing waste and safeguarding public funds remain critical priorities for government, noting that stronger internal audit systems would help restore public confidence in financial governance.

The newly inaugurated Board has been tasked with developing strategies to reposition the Agency and strengthen compliance, risk management and accountability across the public sector.

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