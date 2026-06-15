Wenchi 24-Hour Market project takes shape

Construction works on the 24-Hour Market project in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region is taking shape, a site visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has revealed.

Mr Amponsah Asiedu, the site engineer of Crexcon Ghana Limited, contractors executing the project at Wenchi told the GNA that about 20 percent of the construction works had been done within the two-months.

He said the project contained lockable stores, police and fire service posts, creche, clinic, the proposed Women Development Bank, warehouses, a livestock market, changing rooms, information center, trading spaces and bus terminal.

Mr Asiedu commended residents around the project site and personnel of Wenchi Municipal Assembly for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring safety.

He said the construction work on the project was progressing partly due to the cooperation of the people and expressed hope with the support of the stakeholders, the project would be completed and handed over for use on time.

The 24-Hour Economy market initiative is a major national policy launched by President John Dramani Mahama and aimed at boosting local productivity, creating jobs and extending trading hours across all the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

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