Chief calls for cooperation to speedily execute 24-Hour Market projects

A traditional ruler has urged Ghanaians to bury their political colours, cooperate and support contractors executing the government’s 24-Hour Market projects in the supreme interest of the nation.

Osabarima Kusi Yeboah, the Chief of Domfete and the Nifahene (sub-chief) of the Berekum Traditional Area in the Bono Region gave the advice at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the 24-Hour market at Namasua in the Berekum East Central Municipality.

Describing the 24-Hour market projects as laudable, the chief noted that execution of the market projects was in the right direction, and that the market facilities would spur rapid socio-economic growth and development and thereby build a resilient local economy.

Osabarima Yeboah said partisan politics should not deny the nation the required development

He urged the people to embrace and support the government’s developmental projects, regardless of their political affiliations.

He observed that taking entrenched positions in partisan lines hindered progressive and sustainable development, saying that unnecessary criticisms on execution of the 24-Hour markets and other development projects would not augur well for the nation.

Nana Akosua Ameyaa III, the Paramount Queenmother of the Berekum Traditional Area, also commended the government for the 24-Hour market projects.

She cautioned contractors executing market projects against shoddy works, urging them to speed up to complete the project on time, saying that market facility would serve as catalyst to boost economic growth and transformation in the Berekum Municipality.

Hajia Fatimatu Abubarkar, the Berekum East Central Municipal Chief Executive, who performed the sod-cutting ceremony, explained that the market contained dedicated police and fire posts, banking hall, and financial service points as well as standard washrooms, specialized meat shops, restaurants, and other facilities.

She said funding for the project was readily available, urging the contractors to execute quality and speedy works for the project to be completed within stipulated timelines.

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