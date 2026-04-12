Gbintiri residents protest alleged diversion of 24-hour market project

Residents of Gbintri in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have protested against what they describe as the politically motivated diversion of a 24-hour economy market project from the Gbintri community to other communities.

The North East Regional Minister, Tia Ibrahim, and the East Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Barichi David Bukari, are at the center of the controversy.

Protesters allege the project has been redirected from Gbintiri, the municipal's busiest trading hub- to Langbinsi and Sakogu, the respective home communities of the two officials.

On Friday, angry residents, youth groups, traditional leaders, and civil society actors took to the streets, demanding immediate government intervention.

They argue the decision defies logic and undermines fairness, transparency, and sound economic planning.

“Gbintiri is already a thriving commercial center operating almost around the clock,” a protest leader said. “Moving this project elsewhere raises serious questions about the intent behind the decision.

Protesters insist that relocating the market to less active communities defeats the core objective of the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy—boosting trade, productivity, and job creation.

They further accuse the two officials of exploiting their positions to favour their hometowns at the expense of broader regional development.

The situation has been worsened, they say, by the allocation of two separate 24-hour markets within the same municipality while completely sidelining Gbintiri.

Residents also pointed to campaign promises made during the 2024 elections, when national leaders—including President John Dramani Mahama—pledged inclusive governance and equitable development.

“Those promises are being betrayed,” a community representative stated. “What we are witnessing now undermines public trust.”

Protesters warn that the decision risks eroding confidence in government and weakening long-standing political support in the area.

They are demanding:

An immediate review of the decision.

Full disclosure of the criteria used in selecting project sites.

Publication of feasibility studies.

Inclusive stakeholder consultations.

The group has vowed to sustain peaceful protests until their concerns are addressed.

“This is not a threa; it is a call for fairness,” one protester declared. “If ignored, we will pursue all lawful means to ensure our voices are heard.”

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