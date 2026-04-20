Gbintiri residents boycott market revenue payment over accountability, alleged 24-hour economy exclusion

The residents and traditional leaders of Gbintiri in the East Mamprusi Municipality have announced a total suspension of market revenue payments, citing systemic neglect and exclusion from the government's 24-hour economy initiative.

The boycott, set to take effect on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, was formalised in a petition addressed to the Municipal Chief Executive through the Presiding Member, Adamu Kasimu.

The document has been widely circulated to key oversight bodies, including the North East Regional Minister and the Ghana Audit Service, signalling an escalation in the community’s demand for fiscal transparency.

At the heart of the standoff is a long-standing grievance over the Assembly’s failure to reinvest market tolls into the local economy.

Despite Gbintiri’s market being a primary driver of the municipality’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF), petitioners describe a facility in a state of decay—marred by crumbling infrastructure, abysmal sanitation, and a total lack of security.

The residents contend that while they diligently pay their levies, there is no visible development to show for it.

Furthermore, they allege that the Assembly has shielded its financial records from the public, a move they argue violates both the Local Governance Act and the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Excluded from the "24-Hour Economy"

Adding fuel to the fire is the reported exclusion of Gbintiri from the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy Market Initiative. The policy, designed to stimulate round-the-clock commercial activity, was expected to include Gbintiri due to its strategic trade position in the North East Region.

The petitioners described the omission as "unjustified" and a slight against a community that has historically sustained the municipal budget.

The 14-Day Ultimatum

The community has laid down a series of non-negotiable demands that must be met before revenue collection resumes:

Financial Audit: A comprehensive breakdown of all revenues collected from the Gbintiri market and a list of projects funded by these resources over the years.

Joint Oversight: The immediate formation of a joint committee comprising assembly officials and local stakeholders to draft a market improvement plan.

Municipal-Wide Probe: An audit by the Assembly’s Finance and Administration Sub-Committee into the utilisation of IGF across the entire municipality, with findings submitted to the Public Relations and Complaints Committee.

“Revenue mobilisation must be matched with visible development to maintain public trust,” the petition stated, adding that while residents remain committed to their civic duties, they will no longer fund their own neglect.

The boycott represents a significant threat to the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly’s fiscal stability, as the Gbintiri market is one of its most lucrative assets.

Leaders have warned that if the Assembly fails to act within the 14-working-day window, the breakdown in cooperation could become permanent.

As of Monday evening, the Municipal Assembly had not issued an official response to the petition.

However, with the April 22nd deadline looming, swift mediation is required to prevent a total collapse of authority in one of the region's most vital commercial hubs.

Below is the full petition:

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