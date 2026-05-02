President Mahama breaks ground for modern 24-hour market in Asesewa

President John Dramani Mahama has officially broken ground for the construction of a modern 24-hour market complex at Asesewa, in a move aimed at restoring the town’s status as a vibrant centre of trade.

The project delivers on a key campaign pledge and forms part of a broader national plan to develop 261 ultramodern markets across the country to stimulate economic activity and support local enterprise.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, May 1, President Mahama said the initiative is intended to drive development at the district level by creating jobs and expanding trading opportunities.

He emphasised that the 24-hour market concept will help unlock the economic potential of communities nationwide.

The planned facility will include 100 lockable stores and 150 open stalls, alongside 36 washrooms fitted with modern sanitary amenities. A police post and fire station will also be incorporated to ensure safety and enhance emergency response within the market.

To better support traders, particularly women, the complex will feature a daycare centre, a pharmacy, and a clinic staffed with health professionals. A Women’s Bank will also be established on-site to improve access to financial services and credit.

Other components of the project include 10 warehouses, a meat shop, two cold stores, a restaurant with food courts, and a shopping mall with six guest rooms. Provision has also been made for a livestock trading area, a market manager’s office, and a lorry terminal to facilitate transportation and logistics.

Upon completion, the market is expected to transform Asesewa into a major commercial hub, boost trade, and create sustainable livelihoods for residents and surrounding communities.

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