The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ahmed Ibrahim, says the ministry is working to ensure that the 24-hour market initiative becomes the most successful government socio-economic intervention programme.

He said the execution of the markets across the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country was being carried out under a highly coordinated and standardised framework.

Mr Ibrahim, also the Member of Parliament for Banda in the Bono Region, made the remarks when he cut the sod for the construction of the 24-hour market at Bongase, a commercial hub in the Banda District of the region.

The minister told the media that 10 consultants had been engaged to supervise the construction of the markets across the 16 regions in the country.

He said: “The consultants are ensuring that the design, procurement and construction processes are carried out professionally and in accordance with specifications.”

Mr Ibrahim added that the centralised implementation approach was necessary to maintain uniformity in the design and construction of the markets nationwide.

“If the MMDAs are left to undertake the projects independently, each of them will adopt a different approach, but we want standardised structures,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that the 24-hour market projects had been designed around four market models, depending on the availability of land and population.

He explained that the largest model occupied four acres, while the second largest took three acres, with the third and fourth occupying 2.5 acres and two acres of land respectively, adding that the population of an assembly determines the type of market to be constructed.

Mr Ibrahim said construction work on some of the market projects had already commenced, with foundation works progressing steadily.

He noted that the Banda District lacked viable market infrastructure, despite the economic importance of the Bongase fishing market.

He said traders and buyers from Greater Accra, the Northern Region and other parts of the country patronise the Bongase fishing market; however, existing facilities were inadequate.

“Personally, I facilitated the construction of about six pavilions for the traders, but there is a need for expanded infrastructure to unlock the full potential of the market,” he added.

Mr. Ibrahim further noted that the construction of the 24-hour market at Bongase would boost commercial activities, improve trading conditions and contribute to the economic development of the district.

He assured that the project would be completed within one year.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.